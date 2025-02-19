Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.93 and last traded at C$27.65. Approximately 775,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,029,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.73.

In related news, Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$1,250,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

