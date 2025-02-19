BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.18. Approximately 93,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 140,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.69.

