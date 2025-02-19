MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.87 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.61 ($0.22). Approximately 62,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 86,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.