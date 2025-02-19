Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Insider Michael Stienstra Sells 2,329 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,632.96. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,518. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

