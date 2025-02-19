Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $17,012.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,055.02. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CS Disco Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CS Disco by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.