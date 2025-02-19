Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 36.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were down 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,866,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Trading Down 36.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
