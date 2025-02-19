Carl L. Gordon Acquires 47,502 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 47,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,205,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,642,529.10. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

MBX Biosciences stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,826. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,499,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,261,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,264,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 600,438 shares in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

