Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $3,478,320.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $265,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 228.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

