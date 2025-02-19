Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $3,478,320.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11.
Duolingo Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ DUOL traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
