Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Sells $278,640.00 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,326. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Skarvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $1,140,573.12.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of Electromed stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,469. The company has a market capitalization of $251.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $35.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

