MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 8,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 888,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,273. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 705.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.