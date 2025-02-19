Natalie Glance Sells 2,667 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00.
Duolingo Trading Down 2.0 %
Duolingo stock traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.52. 821,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.03.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
