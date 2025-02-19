Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seaway Energy Services Inc. (CVE:SEW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 5,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Company Profile

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

