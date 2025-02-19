FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $38.63. 368,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 865,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

