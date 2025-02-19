Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Inventronics Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.36.
About Inventronics
Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inventronics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.