KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.08. 39,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 63,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $436,000.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.