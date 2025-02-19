WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHFCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.