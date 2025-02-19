Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 4,250,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,542. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.82%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

