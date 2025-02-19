Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 288,042,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

