Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 31.8% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,856,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 421,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
