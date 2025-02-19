Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5224 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $28.98 on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

