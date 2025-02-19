Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.74 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.48), with a volume of 9811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.48).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market cap of £93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headlam Group

In related news, insider Jemima Bird acquired 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($14,200.57). Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

