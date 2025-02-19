Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.430-8.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.520 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.