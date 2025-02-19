Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Biotricity Stock Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

