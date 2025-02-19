Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports.
Biotricity Stock Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Biotricity Company Profile
