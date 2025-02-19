Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 12.2% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 17,471,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,509,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.36.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
