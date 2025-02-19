Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.43 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.62). Approximately 266,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 47,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.59).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £46.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($339,750.85). 35.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.

