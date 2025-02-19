K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.38), with a volume of 197433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.25).

K3 Business Technology Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.73. The stock has a market cap of £49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

