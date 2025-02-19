Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 6493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.23. The company has a market cap of £135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

