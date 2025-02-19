Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.60 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 2567020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.17).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.61.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 81.07%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.
