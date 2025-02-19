Sosandar (LON:SOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 379165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.41 ($0.08).

Sosandar Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £14.89 million, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.81.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 earnings per share for the current year.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

