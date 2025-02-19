Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.75. 454,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$17.41 and a 12 month high of C$29.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.