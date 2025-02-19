Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,608. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

