Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

