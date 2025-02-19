Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.