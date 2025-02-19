Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Zacks reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 24,164,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,279,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -211.10 and a beta of 1.59. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

