Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

