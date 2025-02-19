RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.38 and last traded at $122.68. Approximately 7,714,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,715,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

