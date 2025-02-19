AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 13,985,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,050,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

