GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $357.00 and last traded at $367.43. Approximately 2,238,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,236,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.