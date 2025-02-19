Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$5.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 million.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 11,761,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

