Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

IGA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 39,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

