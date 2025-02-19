Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
IGA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 39,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.76.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
