Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 42,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

