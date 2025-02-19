BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3978 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of BBSEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 76.95% and a net margin of 84.97%. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

