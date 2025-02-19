Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 796,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $625.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

