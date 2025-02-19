Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Declares Dividend of $19.00

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 19.00 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.50.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

PLWN remained flat at $605.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.43. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 12 month low of $550.00 and a 12 month high of $610.00.

Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

