Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$240.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

