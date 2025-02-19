ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.74. The company had a trading volume of 871,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,452. ANSYS has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.39.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.