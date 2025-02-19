NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 9,524,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,315,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 635,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 89,949 shares in the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

