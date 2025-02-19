Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.60. 229,644,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 71,431,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $289,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $237,457,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.