IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%.
IMAX Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IMAX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 1,630,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $379,814.16. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,669.50. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
