Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 510,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,836. Orion has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts anticipate that Orion will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

