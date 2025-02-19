The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Financial Contrast

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10% Roadzen -248.79% N/A -269.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Roadzen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 1 1 4 1 2.71 Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.35%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Roadzen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.94 -$90.14 million ($0.64) -63.83 Roadzen $46.72 million 1.86 -$99.67 million ($1.51) -0.77

The Baldwin Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roadzen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Roadzen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

